E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility

Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.