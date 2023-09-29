© 2023 New England Public Media

This Old House

E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility

Season 45 Episode 4 | 23m 42s

Great progress is being made on the project house. The primary addition is being framed and the rooms are starting to take shape. A sound deadening wall is built. A lally column is removed and a larger ridge beam is installed to create an open kitchen and dining area. The homeowners choose hardscape finishes based on 3D renderings. An accessible designed bathroom is toured.

Aired: 10/18/23 | Expires: 11/02/23
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42