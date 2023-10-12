© 2023 New England Public Media

This Old House

E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo

Season 45 Episode 5 | 23m 42s

A tour of the progress and upcoming changes are shared, including the new wall of glass with a zero-threshold sliding glass door to the back patio. Framing begins for the new slider. The geothermal heating and cooling system is explained, and back at the house, the wells are dug. At the front of the house, steel columns and a beam which will be the entrance's new focal point are being installed.

Aired: 10/25/23 | Expires: 11/09/23
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot.
Appraisal: 1867 Wilhelm Velten Landscape Oil
Appraisal: Early 20th C. Nippon Coralene Vase
Appraisal: American Folk Art Rag Doll, ca. 1895
Appraisal: 1906 Louis Akin Chromolithograph
Appraisal: Guy Wiggins 'Old Trinity, New York Winter' Oil
Appraisal: Alexander Calder Brooch, ca. 1958
Appraisal: Texas Fall-front Desk, ca. 1860
Appraisal: Egyptian Revival Folk Art Table, ca. 1925
Appraisal: English Mocha Ware Jug, ca. 1800
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42