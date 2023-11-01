© 2023 New England Public Media

This Old House

E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter

Season 45 Episode 8 | 23m 42s

The roof of the Lexington project is a mix of multiple roof types and pitches. A custom gutter with a downspout is recessed into the overhang to manage the volume of rainfall it will yield. The house next door, one of three designed and built by the same original architect and still maintains much of the original mid-century modern features, is toured. New energy-efficient windows are installed.

Aired: 11/15/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Aired: 11/15/23 | Expires: 11/30/23
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42