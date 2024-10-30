© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E8 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Southern Hospitality

Season 46 Episode 8 | 23m 42s

It's moving day in Nashville, as the renovation of the 1920s brick cottage wraps up. Homeowner Adam gives Kevin O'Connor a tour of the first floor. Meanwhile, homeowner Rachel gives Tom Silva a tour upstairs. Richard Trethewey is in the basement looking at arguably the biggest upgrade of this build.. Jenn Nawada and Rachel plant a new tree with landscape designer Max Finkbeiner.

Aired: 11/13/24 | Expires: 11/28/24
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm
A safe room is constructed in the basement to provide shelter from tornadoes.
Episode: S46 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Vince Gill's Nashville
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Episode: S46 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Sustainable Siding
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
Episode: S46 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Nashville Brick Cottage | A Grand Time At The Opry
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Episode: S46 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Grounded
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
Episode: S46 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Moving Day
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
Episode: S46 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Welcome to Music City, USA
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Episode: S46 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | Glen Ridge Generational | Next-Generation Victorian
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
Episode: S45 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | Glen Ridge Generational | Spring Forward
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
Episode: S45 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Glen Ridge Generational | Tested and Approved
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.
Episode: S45 E24 | 23:42