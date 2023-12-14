© 2024 New England Public Media

This Old House

E9 | Lexington Modern | Phased Out

Season 45 Episode 9 | 23m 42s

The renovation has reached the halfway point. Kevin O'Connor gets a lesson on stucco from Mark McCullough before meeting with homeowner Michelle and kitchen designer Melinda Guglieta to learn about the finish chosen for the kitchen cabinets. Back at the house, Tom Silva begins installing the nickel gap siding. Out back, Jenn Nawada and Charlie Silva address the drainage concern for the patio.

Aired: 01/03/24 | Expires: 01/18/24
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E10 | Lexington Modern | Seven Layer Floors
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
Episode: S45 E10 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E8 | Lexington Modern | Drop in the Gutter
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
Episode: S45 E8 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E7 | Lexington Modern | Ramping Up
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Episode: S45 E7 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E6 | Lexington Modern | Reworked and Rewired
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.
Episode: S45 E6 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E5 | Lexington Modern | Gone Geo
Framing begins for a new zero-threshold sliding glass door. Geothermal is explained.
Episode: S45 E5 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E1 | Lexington Modern | On a Mission
The crew is renovating a home to be accessible for a young boy with muscular dystrophy.
Episode: S45 E1 | 23:42
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12