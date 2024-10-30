E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm

Extra
Return to the cozy Yorkshire Dales for an all-new season on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Cynthia Erivo Performs "Days of Wine and Roses" by Henry Mancini.
Michael Bublé performs "Moon River" by Henry Mancini.
Saxophonist Dave Koz performs "The Pink Panther" Theme
Kristin Chenoweth covers Patsy Cline's "I Fall To Pieces."
Wynonna Judd covers Patsy Cline's "Crazy."
Mickey Guyton Covers Patsy Cline's "Walkin' After Midnight."
Follow three orphaned desert lion cubs as they navigate the brutal Skeleton Coast of Namibia.
As a young lioness reconnects with her aunt, she is taught how to hunt giraffes.
Orphan cubs find their way to the beach, where they discover a new kind of prey: seals.
Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
Lexington / Glen Ridge
Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
Concord Country Cape
Seaside Victorian Cottage
This Old House
Jamestown Net-Zero House
This Old House
This Old House Season 36
This Old House Season 35
The big reveal of the renovation of the 1920s East Nashville cottage.
Country Music legend Vince Gill gives Tom a tour of his favorite spots in Nashville.
Charlie visits a factory that makes rice hull siding, then installs it at the house.
The crew tours the Grand Ole Opry and meets a country music star.
Prefabricated walls are in place. The house is moved off the cribbing onto the foundation.
A 1920s brick cottage is lifted off its foundation and moved to the backyard.
The team arrives in Music City, USA and tours a rundown brick cottage in East Nashville.
Restoration of the 1887 Victorian in Glen Ridge, NJ is complete. The crew gets a tour.
A built-in bench is constructed. The primary bathroom vanity gets a new durable finish.
A baseboard detail becomes a focal point, and a prefabricated shower niche is installed.