E7 | Nashville Brick Cottage | Shelter from the Storm

Pressure is on at the Nashville house to finish on time. Zack Dettmore flies in to help builder Javier Gutierrez install a composite deck. Jenn Nawada meets homeowner Rachel and landscape designer Max Finkbeiner to discuss plans for the front yard. Kevin O'Connor meets with TEMA director Patrick Sheehan for tornado safety tips. Homeowner Adam and builder Lyn Bowman go over safe room plans.