This Old House

Next Generation Demo | Brookline Mid-century Modern House

Season 40 Episode 15 | 23m 43s

While old fixtures are salvaged and asbestos is removed at the house, Norm, Richard and Kevin head back to where it all began 40 years ago, in Dorchester, MA. Later, Roger starts to remove a tree that’s threatening the property.

Aired: 02/20/19 | Expires: 03/24/19
Watch 23:12
This Old House
E26 | First Period Gambrel | A Period Restoration
Restoration is complete on the 1720 first period home in Ipswich, MA. The house is toured.
Episode: S44 E26 | 23:12
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E25 | First Period Gambrel | Look-Alike
A sink is fabricated out of soapstone, and a backsplash is fabricated from an old board.
Episode: S44 E25 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | First Period Gambrel | New Life
Original roof boards are installed on the ell ceiling. A fieldstone wall is built.
Episode: S44 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | First Period Gambrel | Factory Built
The old barn is replaced with a new boathouse built in a factory and assembled onsite.
Episode: S44 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | First Period Gambrel | First Things First
HVAC ducts are creatively hidden. A cinderblock enclosure gets covered with stone.
Episode: S44 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | First Period Gambrel | Exposing Problems
The roof is insulated from the outside. A lighting solution for the new ell is devised.
Episode: S44 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | First Period Gambrel | Rebuilding Centuries
The old ell has been reassembled. A steel beam carries the weight of the new roof.
Episode: S44 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | First Period Gambrel | Below Grade Plumbing
A chimney is saved from demo. A sewer ejector is installed. Kevin goes clamming.
Episode: S44 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | First Period Gambrel | Careful Considerations
The timber frame structure is disassembled. The homeowner considers a new house color.
Episode: S44 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | First Period Gambrel | Prep-Work
A plan is devised to raise the timber frame in the ell. A book from 1826 is found.
Episode: S44 E17 | 23:42