POV

Against the Tide

Season 37 Episode 4 | 1hr 22m 17s

Mumbai fishermen Rakesh and Ganesh are inheritors of the great Koli knowledge system—a way to harvest the sea by following the moon and the tides. Rakesh has kept faith in traditional methods while Ganesh has embraced technology. Against the Tide is a tale of deep friendship and rising resentment between two men against the backdrop of an adoring sea, now turning hostile through climate change.

Aired: 07/28/24 | Expires: 10/27/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 1:22:37
POV
Is There Anybody Out There?
Ella Glendining embarks on a quest to connect with others who share her rare disability.
Episode: S37 E3 | 1:22:37
Watch 1:15:25
POV
Hummingbirds
Bordertown besties make magic of one last summer together as they face uncertain futures.
Episode: S37 E2 | 1:15:25
Watch 1:14:31
POV
King Coal
King Coal meditates on the culture and myths of communities shaped by the coal industry.
Episode: S37 E1 | 1:14:31
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 25:00
POV
POV Shorts: Boom and Bust
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
Episode: S36 E604 | 25:00
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58