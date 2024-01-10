Brief Tender Light

Extra
A wisecracking nun with stage IV cancer teaches others to live fully until death.
Experience Anthony Davis’s groundbreaking opera directed by Tony nominee Robert O’Hara.
Giant fossils uncovered in the Sahara Desert reveal new secrets of how whales evolved.
Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park.
Miami's Liberty City public housing projects become ground zero for climate gentrification
Appraisal: François Breton Violin, ca. 1830
Appraisal: Paco Rabanne Aluminum Dress, ca. 1967
Appraisal: Paul Revere Pottery Vases, ca. 1925
Appraisal: Sapphire & Diamond Star Brooch, ca. 1880
Appraisal: Charles Loloma Sterling Silver Bracelets, ca. 1970
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.