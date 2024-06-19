© 2024 New England Public Media

POV

King Coal

Season 37 Episode 1 | 1hr 14m 31s

A lyrical tapestry of a place and people, King Coal meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. The film reshapes the boundaries of documentary filmmaking and transcends time and place, untangling the pain from the beauty, and illuminating the innately human capacity for imagination and change.

Aired: 06/23/24 | Expires: 07/23/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts.
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 36
  • POV Season 35
  • POV Season 34
  • POV Season 33
  • POV Season 32
  • POV Season 31
  • POV Season 30
  • POV Season 29
  • POV Season 28
  • POV Season 27
  • POV Season 26
  • POV Season 25
  • POV Season 24
  • POV Season 23
  • POV Season 22
  • POV Season 21
  • POV Season 20
  • POV Season 19
  • POV Season 18
  • POV Season 17
  • POV Season 16
  • POV Season 15
  • POV Season 14
  • POV Season 13
  • POV Season 12
  • POV Season 11
  • POV Season 10
  • POV Season 9
  • POV Season 8
  • POV Season 7
  • POV Season 6
  • POV Season 4
  • POV Season 3
  • POV Season 2
  • POV Season 1
Watch 1:22:49
POV
unseen
Aspiring social worker faces the uncertainty of life as a blind, undocumented immigrant.
Episode: S36 E3616 | 1:22:49
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 25:00
POV
POV Shorts: Boom and Bust
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
Episode: S36 E604 | 25:00
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57