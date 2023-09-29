Murders That Matter

Extra
Change is on the horizon. Season 4 premiere on Sunday, January 7 at 9/8c.
Spy creatures showcase the challenges of ocean life.
Spy creatures uncover surprising undersea relationships.
Muslim chaplains advocate for equality in the military.
Appraisal: Newcomb College Vase, ca. 1908
Appraisal: Moehn Brewing Co. Poster, ca. 1905
Appraisal: Lord Byron Cellarette & Portrait, ca. 1810
Appraisal: Winking Eyes Clock, ca. 1900
Appraisal: Hyde & Goodrich Silver Tureen, ca. 1850
The cast of "Champion" perform an excerpt of "Seventeen Blows."
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
A Hmong girl living in rural Northern Vietnam is caught between tradition and change.
Religious leaders' use of the law to advance an unexpected religious freedom argument.
In the mountains, a nomad's daughter is torn between marriage and her writing dreams.
Memory and resiliency through Detroit and Canarsie’s unique relationships to water.
An intimate view of a woman with ALS and a family pushed to its breaking point.
By the frontlines in Eastern Ukraine, social workers create a sanctuary for kids in limbo.
Immigrant dreams and generational divides collide against LA's complex racial landscape.