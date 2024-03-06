© 2024 New England Public Media

POV

unseen

Season 36 Episode 3616 | 1hr 22m 49s

As a blind, undocumented immigrant, Pedro faces obstacles to obtain his college degree, become a social worker, and support his family. Uncertainty looms over him even after he graduates. Through experimental cinematography and sound, unseen reimagines the accessibility of cinema, while exploring the intersections of immigration, disability, and mental health.

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 06/16/24
Major funding for POV is provided by PBS, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, the Wyncote Foundation, Reva & David Logan Foundation, the Open Society Foundations and the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional funding comes from Nancy Blachman and David desJardins, Bertha Foundation, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association's Charitable Trust, Park Foundation, Sage Foundation, New York State Council on the Arts, public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council, Chris and Nancy Plaut, Abby Pucker, Ann Tenenbaum and Thomas H. Lee and public television viewers. POV is presented by a consortium of public television stations, including KQED San Francisco, WGBH Boston and THIRTEEN in association with WNET.ORG.
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Brief Tender Light
At MIT, an alum follows four African students striving to become change agents for home.
Episode: S36 E3615 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:54:35
POV
How to Have an American Baby
An intimate look behind the closed doors of the Chinese birth tourism industry in the US.
Episode: S36 E3614 | 1:54:35
Watch 1:10:50
POV
Wisdom Gone Wild
In this reflection on aging and transformation, a woman with dementia reinvents herself.
Episode: S36 E3613 | 1:10:50
Watch 25:00
POV
POV Shorts: Boom and Bust
Two stories excavating distinct portraits of place, politics, and economy.
Episode: S36 E604 | 25:00
Watch 1:22:59
POV
Fire Through Dry Grass
An unlikely group of nursing home residents launch a movement during the pandemic.
Episode: S36 E3612 | 1:22:59
Watch 1:22:58
POV
Aurora's Sunrise
A teenage girl escapes a genocide and makes a meteoric rise to Hollywood stardom.
Episode: S36 E3611 | 1:22:58
Watch 1:23:00
POV
Murders That Matter
A Black Muslim mother vows to save all the other Black sons, on both sides of the gun.
Episode: S36 E3610 | 1:23:00
Watch 52:58
POV
Uýra – The Rising Forest
Uýra is a trans-indigenous artist on a journey of self-discovery in the Amazon forest.
Episode: S36 E3609 | 52:58
Watch 52:57
POV
Bulls and Saints
After 20 years in the United States, an undocumented family decides to return home.
Episode: S36 E3608 | 52:57
Watch 1:22:56
POV
While We Watched
In a world of fake news, journalist Ravish Kumar stands his ground. Will his show survive?
Episode: S36 E3607 | 1:22:56