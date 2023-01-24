© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Rick Steves' Europe

European Travel Skills, Part II

Season 7 Episode 713 | 25m 04s

The second episode in this three-part mini-series distills Rick Steves' 30 years of travel experience into 30 minutes of practical advice on how to have a fun, affordable, and culturally broadening trip to Europe. We cover tips on planning an itinerary, hurdling the language barrier, driving and catching the train, avoiding scams, eating well, sleeping smart, and staying safe

Aired: 10/05/12
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extra
Watch 0:43
The Great American Recipe
The Final Push - and Someone's Entry is on Fire!
'You're on fire!' can be a compliment - or something to worry about.
Clip: S2 E8 | 0:43
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of “Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 0:32
Great Performances
Great Performances at the Met: Falstaff Preview
Michael Volle performs his first Verdi role at the Met as the knight Falstaff.
Preview: S50 E22 | 0:32
Watch 4:52
The Great American Recipe
The Judges Recap the Journey So Far
The judges gather to discuss where everyone sits ahead of the cut off.
Clip: S2 E7 | 4:52
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 1:24
The Great American Recipe
Salmah's Mithai Recipe Handed Down for Generations
Salmah prepares Mithai as her treasured family recipe.
Clip: S2 E6 | 1:24
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
  • Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Watch 26:47
Rick Steves' Europe
Why We Travel
In times of crisis and challenge, we ask ourselves: What is the true value of travel?
Episode: S11 E1108 | 26:47
Watch 25:33
Rick Steves' Europe
Ethiopia: A Development Story
Rick uses Ethiopia as a classroom for understanding global hunger and extreme poverty
Episode: S11 E1107 | 25:33
Watch 26:15
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Nile, Alexandria, and Luxor
Exploring the Nile Valley from north to south, we see the highlights of Egypt.
Episode: S11 E1106 | 26:15
Watch 26:16
Rick Steves' Europe
Germany’s Fascist Story
Traveling across Germany, we trace the roots of Nazism in the aftermath of World War I.
Episode: S11 E1104 | 26:16
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Egypt’s Cairo
We visit teeming Cairo, straddling the Nile, exploring the back streets on a tuk-tuk.
Episode: S11 E1105 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
French Alps and Lyon
After exploring the proud cuisine capital of Lyon we head for Chamonix.
Episode: S11 E1103 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Swiss Alps
Switzerland draws travelers from around the world for its legendary mountains.
Episode: S11 E1102 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Austrian and Italian Alps
In the Alps of Austria and Italy, we celebrate both nature and culture.
Episode: S11 E1101 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Glasgow and Scottish Passions
Starting in Glasgow, we travel to Stirling Castle, taste whisky, and watch a sheepdog demo
Episode: S10 E1012 | 25:02
Watch 25:02
Rick Steves' Europe
Scotland's Islands
We'll wander across the Isles of Iona and Skye, then set sail for Orkney’s Scapa Flow.
Episode: S10 E1011 | 25:02