Hospitality, Part 2

Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Latest Episodes
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Ridley assists on an unsolved missing persons case.