© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ridley

The Peaceful Garden, Part 1

Season 1 Episode 1 | 47m 49s

When a local farmer is found dead, Ridley is called on by his ex-colleague and newly promoted DI Carol Farman to assist on a missing persons case that remains unsolved after 13 years.

Aired: 06/17/23 | Expires: 07/02/23
Extra
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 2
To solve the mystery of Gabriela's true origins, Ridley needs to track down her killer.
Episode: S1 E4 | 47:12
Watch 47:12
Ridley
Hospitality, Part 1
When a body is found on a bleak moorland, Carol calls in Ridley to assist with the case.
Episode: S1 E3 | 47:12
Watch 48:13
Ridley
The Peaceful Garden, Part 2
The discovery of a body leads to a shocking secret.
Episode: S1 E2 | 48:13