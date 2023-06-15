© 2023 New England Public Media

Ridley

The Peaceful Garden, Part 2

Season 1 Episode 2 | 48m 13s

Ridley always suspected the initial investigation into the unsolved case was flawed, and that the wrong man was tried for Hannah Lindsay's abduction. As they delve deeper, the discovery of another body leads to a shocking secret.

Aired: 06/24/23 | Expires: 07/09/23
Extra
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 2
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Episode: S1 E8 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 8 Preview
Ridley makes a shocking connection between a case and the attack which killed his family.
Preview: S1 E8 | 0:30
Watch 2:44
Great Performances
Michael Volle as Falstaff at the Met
Michael Volle performs an excerpt of "“Sei polli, sei scellini” from "Falstaff."
Clip: S50 E22 | 2:44
Watch 47:07
Ridley
The Numbered Days, Part 1
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Episode: S1 E7 | 47:07
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 7 Preview
Ridley and Carol are called out to investigate the suspicious death of a man after a fall.
Preview: S1 E7 | 0:30
Watch 47:15
Ridley
Swansong, Part 2
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Episode: S1 E6 | 47:15
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 6 Preview
When a woman is found dead, Ridley finds a connection to his search for Luke Marbury.
Preview: S1 E6 | 0:30
Watch 48:39
Ridley
Swansong, Part 1
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Episode: S1 E5 | 48:39
Watch 0:30
Ridley
Episode 5 Preview
Ridley agrees to help find the missing brother of jazz singer Eve Marbury.
Preview: S1 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 4 Preview
Join the cooks as they prepare grab-and-go meals and home-baked treats.
Preview: S2 E4 | 0:30
