The January 6th Hearings
Weekdays at 10 a.m. continuing Monday, June 13
NPR coverage on the NEPM News Network
PBS coverage on NEPM World
Livestream at nepm.org
Watch or Listen
Watch live coverage from PBS and the PBS NewsHour of the public hearings held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Judy Woodruff will anchor live coverage with contributions from NewsHour correspondents and expert analysis from guests. Watch on NEPM World.
NEPM World can be found on the following channels:
- DT Tuner: 57.2
- Comcast: 209
- Spectrum: 181
- Time Warner: 1275
Listen to live coverage of the hearings from NPR hosted by Leila Fadel. She'll be joined by NPR Congressional and investigative correspondents and others. Listen on the NEPM News Network.
The NEPM News Network can be found on the following frequencies:
- WAIC 91.9 FM | Hampden County
- WAMH 89.3 FM | Hampshire County
- WNNZ 91.7 FM | Franklin County
- WNNU 89.5 FM | Southern Berkshire County
- WNNI 98.9 FM | Northern Berkshire County
- WFCR 88.5 FM | HD-3 in Franklin, Hampshire and Hampden Counties
- WNNZ 640 AM | Across western New England and into New York State