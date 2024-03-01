© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Super Tuesday, vacant Catholic properties and to-go cocktails

By Carrie Saldo
Published March 1, 2024 at 12:24 PM EST
Host of The Rundown, Carrie Saldo, is in the studio with NEPM News Director Sam Hudzik, political anaylist Ryan McCollum, and reporter Jim Kinney.
The biggest day of presidential primaries is ahead of us, and we’ll discuss early voter turnout in western Massachusetts. Will Super Tuesday turn out to be a sleepy Tuesday? Host Carrie Saldo talks with panelists about the area’s lack of enthusiasm and what to expect for this critical day in the 2024 presidential election.

Some vacant properties owned by the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield are making news in several western Massachusetts communities — we’ll take a look at why that is and what Catholic real estate looks like.

Plus, the clock is ticking on to-go cocktails, which gained popularity at restaurants during the pandemic. Will they become permanent? We get into why some business owners want them to go, and why they might be here to stay.

Our panel includes Jim Kinney, reporter at The Republican and MassLive, NEPM News Director Sam Hudzik, and political strategist Ryan McCollum.

Saldo finishes the show with Executive Director Ny Whitaker and Secretary Johnathan Speer of the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Freedom and Democracy in Great Barrington. They talk about the center’s mission and its efforts to engage the next generation of scholar activists.

