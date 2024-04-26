© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Border toll controversy, west-east rail, climate impacts

By Adam Frenier
Published April 26, 2024 at 2:49 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Adam Frenier, NEPM report and The Rundown guest host, is with panelists Steve Fox, UMass Amherst senior lecturer and former Washington Post reporter; Payton North, Reminder Publications executive editor; and NEPM reporter Caitlin Reardon.
1 of 3  — NEPM-240426 The Rundown-8895.jpg
Adam Frenier, NEPM report and The Rundown guest host, is with panelists Steve Fox, UMass Amherst senior lecturer and former Washington Post reporter; Payton North, Reminder Publications executive editor; and NEPM reporter Caitlin Reardon.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
Train outside of restaurant Steaming Tender in Palmer, Massachusetts.
2 of 3  — NEPM-240426 Train outside Steaming Tender in Palmer, Mass- The Rundown-8882.jpg
Train outside of restaurant Steaming Tender in Palmer, Massachusetts.
Joyce Skowyra / NEPM
The Hockanum Road entrance to the Northampton Meadows on the morning of July 12, 2023.
3 of 3  — Flood 1.jpg
The Hockanum Road entrance to the Northampton Meadows on the morning of July 12, 2023.
Ben James / NEPM

NEPM reporter and guest host Adam Frenier and panelists discuss comments by Massachusetts Transportation Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt on potential plans for state border tolls. This idea received backlash from governors of bordering states and was quickly shut down by Gov. Maura Healey; we dig into the potential impacts of border tolls on local communities.

Western Massachusetts representatives continue to push for a west-east rail, touting it as a huge economic opportunity for the region. We deliberate the plans for construction and the potential impacts of a new railway.

And, amid a changing climate, we’ll look at what some local homeowners are doing to floodproof their homes. Plus, what are the negative environmental impacts of solar farms? State Rep. Angelo Puppolo said that removal of trees for a 16-acre solar array project may affect the area’s groundwater.

Panelists include Steve Fox, UMass Amherst senior lecturer and former Washington Post reporter; Payton North, Reminder Publications executive editor; and NEPM reporter Caitlin Reardon.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo TRANSPORTATIONENVIRONMENTCLIMATE CHANGE
Adam Frenier
Adam joined NEPM as a freelance reporter and fill-in operations assistant during the summer of 2011. For more than 15 years, Adam has had a number stops throughout his broadcast career, including as a news reporter and anchor, sports host and play-by-play announcer as well as a producer and technician.
See stories by Adam Frenier