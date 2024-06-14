Opioid remediation funds, divestment debates, superintendent shuffles

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists weigh in on payments from the Massachusetts Opioid Recovery Remediation Fund, bringing millions to cities and towns across the state to address the state’s opioid problem. As data reveal overdose-related deaths declined in 2023, what’s the best way to use that money? Some cities are looking for public insight.

University of Massachusetts Amherst and Williams College grapple with student concerns around institutional investments; can students and college administrations reach a compromise? We dig in and find out.

And, a year after losing the Easthampton position amid controversy regarding an alleged microaggression, Vito Perrone is offered the Hampshire Regional School District superintendent position. We discuss the public response to this decision.

Plus, a new survey looks at the digital use of older populations in the Hilltowns. We discuss how communities are working to increase access to online resources.

This week’s panel includes political consultant Ryan McCollum; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.