© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Opioid remediation funds, divestment debates, superintendent shuffles

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 14, 2024 at 11:08 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes political consultant Ryan McCollum; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
1 of 2  — IMG_9164.png
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes political consultant Ryan McCollum; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
Vito Perrone, at the time the interim school superintendent in West Springfield, interviewing for Easthampton's school superintendent job on March 23, 2023.
2 of 2  — perrone2.jpg
Vito Perrone, at the time the interim school superintendent in West Springfield, interviewing for Easthampton's school superintendent job on March 23, 2023.
screen shot / Easthampton Media

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists weigh in on payments from the Massachusetts Opioid Recovery Remediation Fund, bringing millions to cities and towns across the state to address the state’s opioid problem. As data reveal overdose-related deaths declined in 2023, what’s the best way to use that money? Some cities are looking for public insight.

University of Massachusetts Amherst and Williams College grapple with student concerns around institutional investments; can students and college administrations reach a compromise? We dig in and find out.

And, a year after losing the Easthampton position amid controversy regarding an alleged microaggression, Vito Perrone is offered the Hampshire Regional School District superintendent position. We discuss the public response to this decision.

Plus, a new survey looks at the digital use of older populations in the Hilltowns. We discuss how communities are working to increase access to online resources.

This week’s panel includes political consultant Ryan McCollum; Greta Jochem, investigations editor at The Springfield Republican; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSDRUGSUMASS AMHERST
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo