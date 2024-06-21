Racial segregation in schools, school choice impacts, “Gender Queer” controversy

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the big news week for education in the region. Springfield and Holyoke schools are falling under scrutiny after The Racial Imbalance Advisory Council released a new report revealing segregation in at least 60% of Massachusetts public schools. We’ll unpack the details.

We discuss the impacts of students' right to choose which public school district they attend. As students commute to other districts, the Pittsfield School District faces funding challenges.

And, following a police search in a Great Barrington classroom, we weigh in on the latest on the “Gender Queer” book controversy.

Plus, we take a look at Juneteenth celebrations across the 413.

Panelists include Kevin Moran, executive editor for the Berkshire Eagle; Aprell May Munford, reporter for The Republican and MassLive; and NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman.

