Doctor shortage, free bus fares, journalism industry support

By Carrie Saldo
Published June 28, 2024 at 11:17 AM EDT
Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Caitlin Reardon with host Carrie Saldo on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo on June 28, 2024.

On The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists discuss the shortage of primary care physicians in Massachusetts, and how one Greenfield medical practice is approaching the issue. Can it be remedied by state lawmakers?

State lawmakers consider re-establishing a panel to support the struggling journalism industry in Massachusetts. What could this mean for the survival of news organizations in the state?

Some residents of the town of Amherst have seen benefits from free bus fares. As western Massachusetts enjoys a summer of free PVTA rides, will we see a future of free transportation in the region?

Plus, we take a look at the latest school committee changes in Holyoke Public Schools as it transitions out of state receivership.

This week’s panel includes Dave Eisenstadter, state editor for MassLive; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics & Insight; and NEPM reporter Caitlin Reardon.

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo GOVERNMENT & POLITICSEDUCATIONWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
