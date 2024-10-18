© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Congressional debate, first responder hiring, tech in policing

By Carrie Saldo
Published October 18, 2024 at 10:51 AM EDT
This week’s panel for The Rundown includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; Namu Sampath, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and independent journalist Dusty Christensen.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is facing Republican attorney John Deaton in the November 2024 election in Massachusetts.
File photos / Jose Luis Magana and Charles Krupa / AP
Protestors at a tent encampment in Northampton, Massachusetts, Monday October 7th. They confronted city officials who came with a "no trespass" order. A city official said because of safety concerns, it was not enacted.
Alan Wolf / City of Northampton, Massachusetts

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists unpack yesterday’s congressional debate between incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger John Deaton.

For decades, a federal consent decree has governed hiring practices in many Massachusetts police and fire departments. With those court-ordered hiring rules set to expire, panelists unpack concerns of 'backsliding' on diversity in the ranks.

And, from so-called “Elephant Snot” to GPS darts, new gadgets are being introduced in western Massachusetts to combat graffiti and high-speed chases. We discuss the rise in technology in policing.

Plus, panelists weigh in on the aftermath of the eviction of an encampment in Northampton.

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; Namu Sampath, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and independent journalist Dusty Christensen.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
