Congressional debate, first responder hiring, tech in policing
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists unpack yesterday’s congressional debate between incumbent Democrat Elizabeth Warren and her Republican challenger John Deaton.
For decades, a federal consent decree has governed hiring practices in many Massachusetts police and fire departments. With those court-ordered hiring rules set to expire, panelists unpack concerns of 'backsliding' on diversity in the ranks.
And, from so-called “Elephant Snot” to GPS darts, new gadgets are being introduced in western Massachusetts to combat graffiti and high-speed chases. We discuss the rise in technology in policing.
Plus, panelists weigh in on the aftermath of the eviction of an encampment in Northampton.
This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; Namu Sampath, reporter for the Springfield Republican; and independent journalist Dusty Christensen.