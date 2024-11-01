State and congressional candidate breakdown
1 of 4 — thumbnail_Rundown for 11-1-24.jpg
This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto [not pictured].
Tony Dunne / NEPM
2 of 4 — warren side.png
Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is facing Republican attorney John Deaton in the November 2024 election in Massachusetts.
File photos / Jose Luis Magana and Charles Krupa / AP
3 of 4 — thumbnail_image0.jpg
Incumbent state Rep. Susannah Whipps of Athol, Massachusetts, an independent, and her challenger, Jeffrey Raymond, a Republican also from Athol.
Massachusetts Legislature / Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School District
4 of 4
Rep. Richard Neal, left, and Rep. Jim McGovern in file photos.
C-SPAN
Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists wade into the state and congressional races on the ballot next week.
Three incumbent congressional seat holders have challengers. We rundown what’s known about Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s race against Republican John Deaton, Rep. Jim McGovern’s race against Independent Cornelius Shea, and Rep. Richard Neal’s race against Independent Nadia Milleron.
And, turning to Beacon Hill, there are three Massachusetts House seats and one senate seat.
Visit NEPM’s comprehensive voter guide for information on the candidates and ballot questions.
This week’s panel includes Sam Hudzik, news director for NEPM; reporter emeritus Paul Tuthill; and Berkshire Eagle reporter Clarence Fanto.