State and congressional candidate breakdown

Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists wade into the state and congressional races on the ballot next week.

Three incumbent congressional seat holders have challengers. We rundown what’s known about Sen. Elizabeth Warren ’s race against Republican John Deaton , Rep. Jim McGovern ’s race against Independent Cornelius Shea , and Rep. Richard Neal ’s race against Independent Nadia Milleron .

And, turning to Beacon Hill, there are three Massachusetts House seats and one senate seat.

Visit NEPM’s comprehensive voter guide for information on the candidates and ballot questions .