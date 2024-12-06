Wildfires, climate education, deed fraud investigation

Drought conditions are responsible for wildfires across western Massachusetts. We investigate why these fires have been burning bigger and for longer than typical.

We discuss how the town of Windsor hopes to teach climate resiliency by turning a long-closed landfill into an educational forest .

And, why are local cases of alleged deed fraud being traced back to a Florida prison? We dig in and find out.

Plus, we remember some local music legends who have recently passed away, Leah Kunkel and Alice Brock .