The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Wildfires, climate education, deed fraud investigation

By Carrie Saldo
Published December 6, 2024 at 10:49 AM EST
This week’s panel for The Rundown with Carrie Saldo includes NEPM reporter Jill Kaufman; Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Berkshire Eagle; and Springfield Republican investigations editor Greta Jochem.
Drought conditions are responsible for wildfires across western Massachusetts. We investigate why these fires have been burning bigger and for longer than typical.

We discuss how the town of Windsor hopes to teach climate resiliency by turning a long-closed landfill into an educational forest.

And, why are local cases of alleged deed fraud being traced back to a Florida prison? We dig in and find out.

Plus, we remember some local music legends who have recently passed away, Leah Kunkel and Alice Brock.

Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo