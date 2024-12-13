News from the 413 retrospective, part 1

What were the biggest news stories of 2024 in western Mass.? The Rundown is recapping some of the most impactful events of the year — and discuss and debate where those issues might end up in 2025.

In part one of two, panelists take on the big news in local education. After nearly a decade in state receivership, Holyoke Public Schools transitioned back to local control. In Springfield Public Schools, the search for a new superintendent was complicated by the abrupt early retirement of Daniel Warwick.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools faced a lawsuit from a teacher alleging civil rights violations. And in Southwick Regional Schools, six eighth graders face criminal charges for allegedly creating an online group chat facilitating a mock slave auction.

And, on the higher education front, community college became tuition-free for all Massachusetts residents.

Plus, what will it take to disagree respectively?

This week's panelists include Elizabeth Román, managing editor at NEPM, and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May-Munford.