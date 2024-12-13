© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

News from the 413 retrospective, part 1

By Carrie Saldo
Published December 13, 2024 at 11:41 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
NEPM News Managing Editor Elizabeth Román, left, Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May-Munford, and The Rundown host Carrie Saldo at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Friday, Dec. 13.
Tony Dunne
/
NEPM
NEPM News Managing Editor Elizabeth Román, left, Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May-Munford, and The Rundown host Carrie Saldo at NEPM Studios in Springfield on Friday, Dec. 13.

What were the biggest news stories of 2024 in western Mass.? The Rundown is recapping some of the most impactful events of the year — and discuss and debate where those issues might end up in 2025.

In part one of two, panelists take on the big news in local education. After nearly a decade in state receivership, Holyoke Public Schools transitioned back to local control. In Springfield Public Schools, the search for a new superintendent was complicated by the abrupt early retirement of Daniel Warwick.

Amherst-Pelham Regional Schools faced a lawsuit from a teacher alleging civil rights violations. And in Southwick Regional Schools, six eighth graders face criminal charges for allegedly creating an online group chat facilitating a mock slave auction.

And, on the higher education front, community college became tuition-free for all Massachusetts residents.

Plus, what will it take to disagree respectively?

This week's panelists include Elizabeth Román, managing editor at NEPM, and Springfield Republican reporter Aprell May-Munford.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo EDUCATIONWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo