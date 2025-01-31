© 2025 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Trump impacts, mobile home affordability, municipal leadership

By Carrie Saldo
Published January 31, 2025 at 10:58 AM EST
This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; veteran reporter and columnist G. Mike Dobbs; and Springfield Republican enterprise reporter Namu Sampath.
This week's panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; veteran reporter and columnist G. Mike Dobbs; and Springfield Republican enterprise reporter Namu Sampath.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
President Donald Trump has been in the oval office for over a week, and his executive orders on immigration, environment, and federal spending have prompted many questions. Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists continue to digest what some of these orders could mean for residents in western Massachusetts.

The cost of living in mobile home parks is rising, how are residents trying to combat this issue?

And, prospects for a new courthouse in Springfield are facing some opposition.

Plus, we discuss the future of municipal leaders around western Massachusetts. Who is projected to run for reelection, and who will run unopposed?

This week’s panel includes NEPM reporter Nirvani Williams; veteran reporter and columnist G. Mike Dobbs; and Springfield Republican enterprise reporter Namu Sampath.

