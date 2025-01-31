Trump impacts, mobile home affordability, municipal leadership

President Donald Trump has been in the oval office for over a week, and his executive orders on immigration, environment , and federal spending have prompted many questions. Today on The Rundown with Carrie Saldo, panelists continue to digest what some of these orders could mean for residents in western Massachusetts.

The cost of living in mobile home parks is rising, how are residents trying to combat this issue?

And, prospects for a new courthouse in Springfield are facing some opposition .

Plus, we discuss the future of municipal leaders around western Massachusetts. Who is projected to run for reelection, and who will run unopposed?