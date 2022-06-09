U.S. House Jan. 6 committee hearings on NEPM

Continuing Thursday, June 16 at 1 p.m.

Please note that Wednesday's hearing has been postponed.

NPR coverage on the NEPM News Network

PBS coverage on NEPM World

Livestream at nepm.org

Watch or Listen

Watch live coverage from PBS and the PBS NewsHour of the public hearings held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol. Judy Woodruff will anchor live coverage with contributions from NewsHour correspondents and expert analysis from guests. Watch on NEPM World.

NEPM World can be found on the following channels:



DT Tuner: 57.2

Comcast: 209

Spectrum: 181

Time Warner: 1275

Listen to live coverage of the hearings from NPR hosted by Leila Fadel. She'll be joined by NPR Congressional and investigative correspondents and others. Listen on the NEPM News Network.

The NEPM News Network can be found on the following frequencies:

