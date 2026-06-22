GBH News, NEPM, and CAI launch landmark statewide radio show

June 22, 2026, BOSTON, SPRINGFIELD, and CAPE COD, Mass. — The Commonwealth's powerhouse statewide news network - GBH News, NEPM, and CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR - today announced the July 4 launch of "In Common: News from the Berkshires to the Bay," a weekly one-hour radio news magazine that takes listeners on a road trip across Massachusetts for in-depth coverage of the biggest stories with newsmakers who are driving conversations throughout the state. Hosted by reporter Jeremy Siegel, "In Common: News from the Berkshires to the Bay," will broadcast Saturdays at 2 p.m. on GBH 89.7, NEPM 88.5, and CAI 90.1 and across each station’s digital platforms.

“Our public media newsrooms are deeply rooted in their communities and uniquely positioned to report on the complex, interconnected issues shaping our state,” said Dan Lothian, editor-in-chief and general manager of local news for GBH, NEPM, and CAI. “As one of the largest and most trusted statewide media organizations in Massachusetts, we’ve built a collaborative that leverages our collective journalistic strength to create a must-listen program for an engaged and curious audience.”

Every week, Siegel will take listeners on a sonic road trip across the state, from the coastal communities of Provincetown to the rolling hills of the Berkshires, to elevate stories with deep regional meaning, shared community experiences, and legislative impacts that affect residents across different zip codes. Siegel has reported across Massachusetts and around the globe for GBH News and "The World."

“We have already started collaborating with Jeremy and the 'In Common' team and are looking forward to bringing stories from western Massachusetts to a larger audience across the state,” said Elizabeth Román, NEPM News executive editor.

“Public radio is at its best when it reflects the lived experiences of its community,” said Mindy Todd, CAI executive editor. “By partnering with GBH News and NEPM on In Common we’re inviting the rest of the Commonwealth to experience the unique culture, challenges, and spirit of the Cape and Islands, while gaining a deeper appreciation for the communities beyond our shores.”

"In Common: News from the Berkshires to the Bay" is the first program from the newly unified public media newsroom network, expanding the Connecting the Commonwealth collaborative reporting initiative between GBH News, NEPM, and CAI. Through Connecting the Commonwealth, each station contributes community-driven journalism that matters to audiences locally and statewide. From breaking news to in-depth human interest stories, Connecting the Commonwealth weaves regional and local enterprise reporting through radio and digital storytelling daily across all three media outlets’ digital and broadcast platforms.

“Massachusetts has such a special pride of place, and 'In Common' offers a rare opportunity to truly cover the Commonwealth in its entirety,” says host Jeremy Siegel. “What happens on Beacon Hill has a huge effect on all of us, from farms and schools in western Mass., to fishing communities and vacation destinations on the Cape. I’m so excited to hit the road and make meaningful connections in communities all across the state, sharing on-the-ground stories and perspectives of real people from everywhere in the region. 'In Common' aims not just to report the news, but to build a bridge across the Commonwealth so we can see how much we truly share.”

Premiering Saturday, July 4 at 2 p.m., the first episode will cover all things Fourth of July in Massachusetts, including the price of a hamburger, the western Mass. revolutionaries who threw off the British before Boston did, the role of the piccolo in “Stars and Stripes Forever,” and more.

About GBH

GBH is the leading multiplatform creator for public media in America. As the largest producer of content for PBS and partner to NPR and PRX, GBH delivers compelling experiences, stories and information to audiences wherever they are. GBH produces digital and broadcast programming that engages, illuminates and inspires, through drama and science, history, arts, culture and journalism. GBH is the creator of such signature programs as MASTERPIECE, ANTIQUES ROADSHOW, FRONTLINE, NOVA, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE and ARTHUR and MOLLY OF DENALI and a catalog of streaming series, podcasts and on-demand video. GBH’s television channels include GBH 2, GBH 44, GBH Kids and national services GBH WORLD and Create. With studios and a newsroom headquartered in Boston, GBH reaches across New England with GBH 89.7, Boston’s Local NPR; CRB Classical 99.5; CAI, the Cape and Islands NPR station; and NEPM in Springfield. Dedicated to making media accessible to and representative of our diverse culture, GBH is a pioneer in delivering media to audience members who are deaf, hard of hearing, blind and visually impaired. With PBS LearningMedia, GBH creates curriculum-based digital content for educators nationwide. GBH’s local programming includes Boston Public Radio, GBH News Rooted, Stories from the Stage, The Culture Show, The Curiosity Desk, In Common: News from the Berkshires to the Bay, and High School Quiz Show. GBH has been recognized with hundreds of the nation’s premier broadcast, digital and journalism awards. Find more information at gbh.org.

About NEPM

New England Public Media enriches people’s lives in western Massachusetts and beyond by nurturing curiosity, inspiring community engagement, and reflecting the unique joys of living here. NEPM is the region’s source for PBS and NPR programs and for locally produced news, video, and music content. For more information, visit nepm.org or follow NEPM on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

About CAI

CAI, a service of GBH, is the local NPR affiliate serving Cape Cod, the South Coast, Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket. Listener-supported, this award-winning radio station was founded by local residents and is dedicated to reflecting the unique character of the region and specializing in stories of science and the environment.

MEDIA CONTACT

Vanessa Cerillo

Senior Director, Marketing, Communications and Events

New England Public Media

413-735-6605

vanessa_cerillo@nepm.org