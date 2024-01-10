Local Classical
Classical music specials from throughout western Mass.
Oblivion explores the afterlife, in all its spiritual, mythological, and existential aspects. It’s a story of displacement that's part Dante, part David Lynch.Inspired by a Paul Klee painting, Angelus explores the human condition through various cultural histories and the words of a variety of writers.
El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is a podcast featuring new music that celebrates the rich history and culture of Puerto Rico performed by the Victory Players under the direction of Tianhui Ng.
