Local Classical

Classical music specials from throughout western Mass.
Classical NEPM
  • Nina Guo from cover of Oblivion
    Oblivion, Angelus: The Music of John Aylward
    John Voci
    Oblivion explores the afterlife, in all its spiritual, mythological, and existential aspects. It’s a story of displacement that's part Dante, part David Lynch.Inspired by a Paul Klee painting, Angelus explores the human condition through various cultural histories and the words of a variety of writers.
  • ElPuertoRico2.png
    El Puerto Rico
    El Puerto Rico: The Rich Port is a podcast featuring new music that celebrates the rich history and culture of Puerto Rico performed by the Victory Players under the direction of Tianhui Ng.
  • El Puerto Rico 4 Artists
    El Puerto Rico
    El Puerto Rico, the Rich Port, features new music inspired by Puerto Rico, performed by the Victory Players.
