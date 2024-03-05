Education
Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno would not give details on the incident but called it a "Level 4," or severe cyber attack.
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'Wisdom of Happiness' film screening and Tibetan community, actor Richard Gere, Japan Fest at Provisions
We speak with the producer of film "Wisdom of Happiness," actor Richard Gere, talk to organizers of the film's UMass screening, and have a sake Thunderdome at Provisions ahead of their Japan Fest.
Lex Edwards
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NEPM
Today on The Rundown, panelists discuss negative health impacts around the 413, the newly reopened Berkshire Museum and the upcoming congressional elections.
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