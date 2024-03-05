© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEPM's Smart & Funny People presents: comedian Josh Gondelman at The Iron Horse Music Hall. Jan. 30, 2027 in Northampton MA. DSP Shows. NEPM.
Education
Springfield School Superintendent Dr. Sonia Dinnall speaks at a press conference Tuesday September 8, 2026, about the recent cyber attack.
Karen Brown
/
NEPM
Regional News
Schools will remain closed as Springfield works to resolve cyber attack
Karen Brown
Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno would not give details on the incident but called it a "Level 4," or severe cyber attack.
The Fabulous 413
Film "Wisdom of Happiness" will screen at UMass Amherst on Sep. 9, 2026.
Courtesy
The Fabulous 413
'Wisdom of Happiness' film screening and Tibetan community, actor Richard Gere, Japan Fest at Provisions
We speak with the producer of film "Wisdom of Happiness," actor Richard Gere, talk to organizers of the film's UMass screening, and have a sake Thunderdome at Provisions ahead of their Japan Fest.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo
Today's panelists for The Rundown include Springfield Republican Reporter Jim Kinney; Berkshire Eagle Executive Editor Kevin Moran; and Executive Editor for NEPM News Elizabeth Román.
Lex Edwards
/
NEPM
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo
413 health impacts, Berkshire Museum reopens, congressional elections
Today on The Rundown, panelists discuss negative health impacts around the 413, the newly reopened Berkshire Museum and the upcoming congressional elections.
More Regional News
Patience. New Season. Stream all episodes. PBS Passport. Watch Now.
Get NEPM Passport
Summer Reads