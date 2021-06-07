© 2022 New England Public Media.

World
Russia was the only country to veto the non-binding resolution voted during Friday's United Nations Security Council meeting.
John Minchillo
/
AP
National & World News
Russia vetoes UN Security Council resolution that denounces its invasion of Ukraine
Vanessa Romo
,
"You can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices," the U.S. ambassador to the UN told her Russian counterpart following the vote.
Supreme Court
Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on April 28, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque
/
AP
Ketanji Brown Jackson, Biden's Supreme Court nominee, has blazed trails all her life
Nina Totenberg
,
President Biden announced Judge Jackson, 51, will be his nominee to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
Connecting Point
From dirt courts to the Birthplace of Basketball: Navajo Nation’s Quiana Dishface joins STCC Women’s Hoops
Street fighting begins in Kyiv as people are urged to seek shelter
The Associated Press
,
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday as the country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. "The fight is here," he said.
The invasion of Ukraine has seen a surge of videos flooding TikTok, many of the most popular ones containing false or misleading material.
Kiichiro Sato
/
AP
National & World News
TikTok sees a surge of misleading videos that claim to show the invasion of Ukraine
Bobby Allyn
,
Following the nuclear disaster at the Chernobyl plant in 1986, a protective dome was built over the destroyed fourth reactor.
Sergei Supinsky
/
AFP via Getty Images
National & World News
Why Russia's capture of Chernobyl might not be the biggest nuclear concern in Ukraine
Wynne Davis
,