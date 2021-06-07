World
"You can veto this resolution but you cannot veto our voices," the U.S. ambassador to the UN told her Russian counterpart following the vote.
President Biden announced Judge Jackson, 51, will be his nominee to the Supreme Court. If confirmed, she will be the first Black woman to serve on the high court.
Workers have long complained about environmental issues with the building.
For centuries, archeologists and amateur collectors looted Native American graves in Massachusetts and across the country, taking the remains of people — and the objects that were buried with them. Sometimes farmers or developers unearthed people unintentionally. They were given to museums, universities and even libraries.
Green started the Karuna Center for Peacebuilding in Leverett and launched the recent effort Hands Across the Hills
A bipartisan group of Connecticut lawmakers is co-sponsoring a bill that would require supermarkets to periodically donate unsold food that’s still edible. Republican and Democratic lawmakers expressed support for expanding food donations to help those in need, but there was debate over whether to mandate them.
From dirt courts to the Birthplace of Basketball: Navajo Nation’s Quiana Dishface joins STCC Women’s Hoops
Jazz has known its fair share of charismatic personalities, but few as mythical or colorful as Dexter Gordon.
Hear music from jazz and gospel pianist/vocalist Damien Sneed and how he got his start in Augusta, GA and went onto work with Wynton Marsalis and give piano lessons to Aretha Franklin.
Valery Gergiev, who is closely allied with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, was due to take part in a three-concert series at Carnegie Hall. Also stepping aside is Russian pianist Denis Matsuev.
Invited to write a new work for Houston's Rothko Chapel, the composer and multi-instrumentalist Tyshawn Sorey created a work that is both intimate and vast, like those Mark Rothko paintings.
But Bump's office said that 120 of the 127 construction contracts active at DCAMM during her office's two-year audit period did not meet the women's workforce participation goal, including 78 projects that reported zero hours worked by women.
Last week, the mayor of Greenfield announced she's lifting the city's indoor mask mandate. The town of Amherst still has one in place.
Gas prices in Connecticut have gone up about a dollar per gallon from this time last year, partly due to tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Congress could temporarily suspend the federal gas tax to slash prices.
The Springfield City Council sued Mayor Domenic Sarno after he refused to implement an ordinance bringing back a five-member police commission to oversee the department.
“I Am More” is a traveling exhibit of pastel portraits and essays that shows how people with chronic illness, trauma or disabilities are more than just what others might see.
Mark McMenamin said the bone was part of a predatory dinosaur about 30 feet long.
Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine's capital early Saturday as the country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. "The fight is here," he said.