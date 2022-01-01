Do you love to read? So do we! That’s why we’ve launched the NEPM Book Club — a new quarterly meet-up dedicated to bringing NEPM friends together to chat about new, diverse and interesting fiction.

Our next meeting will be Thursday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. on Zoom. We'll be talking about “Harlem Shuffle,” the new novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead. It’s a thrilling story of heists, shakedowns, and rip-offs set in 1960s Harlem. Want a preview? Read the NPR review.

Erin O’Neill is a dedicated bibliophile and NEPM’s social media manager. A lifelong obsessive reader and lover of stories, Erin hosts and organizes NEPM Book Club meetings — and coming up with discussion questions!

Need to get your copy of the latest Book Club selection? Please consider buying from one of our local NEPM Book Club partners:

Or, get it from your local library.

Book Club Members can help select books for us to read. Do you have a favorite novel? Is there a piece of fiction that’s on your to-read list? Email your suggestions to bookclub@nepm.org!

Though our first meetings have been on Zoom, we’re looking forward to the time when we may be able to congregate in person. As we like to say at NEPM, “Stay tuned!”