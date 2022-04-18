El Puerto Rico, which debuted in 2018, is created by Tianhui Ng, music director of the Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra and the Pioneer Valley Symphony, and Don Sanders, executive director of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts.
The project has commissioned new pieces of chamber music from Puerto Rican composers, and it has created The Victory Players, an ensemble of young virtuoso players from around the world under Ng's direction. Several performances have come together as a result.
Coming soon in spring 2022, a June performance and recording is in the works showcasing new compositions.
Past performances are available on this page for listening and viewing, with links available below for more.
El Puerto Rico 4: The Rich Port
A chamber concert event called El Puerto Rico 4: The Rich Port was recorded in June 2021 and released in the fall.
Several videos were produced for the performances by The Victory Players as well as interviews with the composers.
El Puerto Rico 3: Identity Duets
A virtual chamber concert event took place in January 2021 called El Puerto Rico 3: Identity Duets. The concert included duets by Puerto Rican composers Gabriel Bouche Caro, Carlos Carrillo, Johanny Navarro, Christian A. Quiñones, Iván Enrique Rodríguez, and Omar Surillo.