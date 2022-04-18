El Puerto Rico, which debuted in 2018, is created by Tianhui Ng, music director of the Mount Holyoke Symphony Orchestra and the Pioneer Valley Symphony, and Don Sanders, executive director of the Massachusetts International Festival of the Arts.

Meredith Nierman / GBH The Victory Players perform at WGBH for El Puerto Rico on June 9, 2021.

The project has commissioned new pieces of chamber music from Puerto Rican composers, and it has created The Victory Players, an ensemble of young virtuoso players from around the world under Ng's direction. Several performances have come together as a result.

Meredith Nierman / GBH The Victory Players in June 2021.

Coming soon in spring 2022, a June performance and recording is in the works showcasing new compositions.

Past performances are available on this page for listening and viewing, with links available below for more.