July and August

Tanglewood broadcasts can be heard on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 on NEPM on 88.5FM and throughout the Berkshires on: 101.1FM (Adams/North Adams), 98.7FM (Great Barrington), 98.3FM (Lee), 106.1FM (Pittsfield/Lenox), and 96.3FM (Williamstown).

2022 Tanglewood Broadcasts

Sunday, July 10

Andris Nelsons, conductor Håkan Hardenberger,trumpet

RACHMANINOFF Vocalise

Helen GRIME Trumpet Concerto

(American premiere; BSO co-commission)

RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3

Saturday, July 16

(recorded on July 9)

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Nicole Cabell, soprano

Aaron Diehl, piano

Carlos SIMON Motherboxx Connection BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for soprano and orchestra

ELLINGTON New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra

GERSHWIN An American in Paris

Sunday, July 17

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano;

Ying Fang, soprano;

Shenyang, bass-baritone;

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

Fazil SAY Phoenix (Anka Kuşu), for piano four-hands and orchestra

(American premiere; BSO co- commission) BRAHMS A German Requiem

Saturday, July 23

(recorded on July 16)

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Nicole Cabell, soprano,

Janai Brugger, soprano

Amitai Pati, tenor,

Ryan McKinney, baritone

Will Liverman, baritone

Alfred Walker, bass-baritone

Ryan Speedo-Green, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

MOZART Don Giovanni

Sunday, July 24

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Julia Bullock, soprano,

Seong-Jin Cho, piano,

STILL In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy

George WALKER Lilacs

BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2

Saturday, July 30

(recorded on July 23)

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Christine Goerke, soprano

BERLIOZ The Death of Cleopatra

MAHLER Symphony No. 5

Sunday, July 31

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations

(world premiere; BSO co-commission)

FARRENC Symphony No. 3

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor

Saturday, August 6

(Recorded on July 30)

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Caroline SHAW Punctum

(world premiere of orchestral version; BSO commission)

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4

Sunday, August 7

Thomas Adès, conductor

Pamela Frank, violin

Antoine Tamistet, viola

Lorelei Ensemble

Thomas ADÈS Shanty – Over the Sea

MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364

HOLST The Planets

Saturday, August 13

(Recorded on August 6)

JoAnn Falletta, conductor

Joshua Bell, violin

Roberto SIERRA Fandangos

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome

RESPIGHI Pines of Rome

Sunday, August 14

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor Yo-Yo Ma, cello

Anna CLYNE Masquerade

ELGAR Cello Concerto

DEBUSSY La Mer

ENESCU Romanian Rhapsody No. 1

Saturday, August 20

(Recorded on August 13)

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

DUTILLEUX Métaboles

MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

RAVEL Mother Goose

Sunday, August 21

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Itzhak Perlman, violin

Unsuk CHIN subito con forza

BRUCH Violin Concerto in G minor

BRAHMS Symphony No. 1

Saturday, August 27

(Recorded on August 20)

John Williams – The Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration

Boston Symphony Orchestra

Ken-David Masur, conductor

with special guests Martin Grubinger, percussion Yo-Yo Ma, cello Branford Marsalis, saxophone Eric Revis, bass James Taylor, vocalist Jessica Zhou, harp Tanglewood celebrates the 90th birthday of one of its most beloved figures, John Williams, in a special program featuring a selection of his incomparable concert music composed for the BSO and Boston Pops, along with beloved film themes. Join the BSO and an all-star lineup of exceptional guest artists as they salute this inimitable musical icon in an evening of brilliant music and special surprises.

Sunday, August 28

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Ben Bliss, tenor

Dashon Burton, bass-baritone

Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano

Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

IVES Psalm 90

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

Saturday, September 3

(Recorded on August 27)

Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor

Alexander Malofeev, piano

RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Dubinushka

RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3

COPLAND Symphony No. 3

