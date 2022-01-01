Tanglewood broadcasts can be heard on Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 on NEPM on 88.5FM and throughout the Berkshires on: 101.1FM (Adams/North Adams), 98.7FM (Great Barrington), 98.3FM (Lee), 106.1FM (Pittsfield/Lenox), and 96.3FM (Williamstown).
2022 Tanglewood Broadcasts
Sunday, July 10
Andris Nelsons, conductor Håkan Hardenberger,trumpet
RACHMANINOFF Vocalise
Helen GRIME Trumpet Concerto
(American premiere; BSO co-commission)
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 3
Saturday, July 16
(recorded on July 9)
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nicole Cabell, soprano
Aaron Diehl, piano
Carlos SIMON Motherboxx Connection BARBER Knoxville: Summer of 1915, for soprano and orchestra
ELLINGTON New World A-Coming, for piano and orchestra
GERSHWIN An American in Paris
Sunday, July 17
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Lucas and Arthur Jussen, piano;
Ying Fang, soprano;
Shenyang, bass-baritone;
Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor
Fazil SAY Phoenix (Anka Kuşu), for piano four-hands and orchestra
(American premiere; BSO co- commission) BRAHMS A German Requiem
Saturday, July 23
(recorded on July 16)
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Nicole Cabell, soprano,
Janai Brugger, soprano
Amitai Pati, tenor,
Ryan McKinney, baritone
Will Liverman, baritone
Alfred Walker, bass-baritone
Ryan Speedo-Green, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
MOZART Don Giovanni
Sunday, July 24
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Julia Bullock, soprano,
Seong-Jin Cho, piano,
STILL In Memoriam: The Colored Soldiers Who Died for Democracy
George WALKER Lilacs
BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 2
Saturday, July 30
(recorded on July 23)
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Christine Goerke, soprano
BERLIOZ The Death of Cleopatra
MAHLER Symphony No. 5
Sunday, July 31
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
Elizabeth OGONEK Starling Variations
(world premiere; BSO co-commission)
FARRENC Symphony No. 3
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, Emperor
Saturday, August 6
(Recorded on July 30)
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
Caroline SHAW Punctum
(world premiere of orchestral version; BSO commission)
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 1
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 4
Sunday, August 7
Thomas Adès, conductor
Pamela Frank, violin
Antoine Tamistet, viola
Lorelei Ensemble
Thomas ADÈS Shanty – Over the Sea
MOZART Sinfonia concertante for violin and viola, K.364
HOLST The Planets
Saturday, August 13
(Recorded on August 6)
JoAnn Falletta, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
Roberto SIERRA Fandangos
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
RESPIGHI Fountains of Rome
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome
Sunday, August 14
Cristian Măcelaru, conductor Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Anna CLYNE Masquerade
ELGAR Cello Concerto
DEBUSSY La Mer
ENESCU Romanian Rhapsody No. 1
Saturday, August 20
(Recorded on August 13)
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
DUTILLEUX Métaboles
MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
RAVEL Mother Goose
Sunday, August 21
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Itzhak Perlman, violin
Unsuk CHIN subito con forza
BRUCH Violin Concerto in G minor
BRAHMS Symphony No. 1
Saturday, August 27
(Recorded on August 20)
John Williams – The Tanglewood 90th Birthday Celebration
Boston Symphony Orchestra
Ken-David Masur, conductor
with special guests Martin Grubinger, percussion Yo-Yo Ma, cello Branford Marsalis, saxophone Eric Revis, bass James Taylor, vocalist Jessica Zhou, harp Tanglewood celebrates the 90th birthday of one of its most beloved figures, John Williams, in a special program featuring a selection of his incomparable concert music composed for the BSO and Boston Pops, along with beloved film themes. Join the BSO and an all-star lineup of exceptional guest artists as they salute this inimitable musical icon in an evening of brilliant music and special surprises.
Sunday, August 28
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Ben Bliss, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass-baritone
Kelley O'Connor, mezzo-soprano
Jacquelyn Stucker, soprano
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
IVES Psalm 90
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
Saturday, September 3
(Recorded on August 27)
Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor
Alexander Malofeev, piano
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Dubinushka
RACHMANINOFF Piano Concerto No. 3
COPLAND Symphony No. 3