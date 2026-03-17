© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
NEPM's Smart & Funny People.

It’s time to swap your earbuds for applause! NEPM’s new event series Smart & Funny People is a celebration of ideas, humor, and conversation, featuring some of the same people who shape the stories you hear every day on public radio and your favorite podcasts. Think of it as public media unplugged, with a western Mass. vibe.