It’s time to swap your earbuds for applause! NEPM’s new event series Smart & Funny People is a celebration of ideas, humor, and conversation, featuring some of the same people who shape the stories you hear every day on public radio and your favorite podcasts. Think of it as public media unplugged, with a western Mass. vibe.
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NEPM's Smart & Funny People series brings the acclaimed podcast Ear Hustle to the Iron Horse on Saturday, May 30.
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NEPM's Smart & Funny People series brings Fran Lebowitz to the Academy of Music Theater on April 18, 2026.
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NEPM's Smart & Funny People series brings NPR legend Ira Glass to the Academy of Music Theater on Oct. 3, 2026.