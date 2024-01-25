© 2024 New England Public Media

The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NEPM's new Friday morning conversation. 9-10 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo
Fridays at 9 a.m. on 88.5 NEPM
Hosted by Carrie Saldo

Dig into the week’s most important stories so that you know what’s up in western Mass. Join Carrie Saldo for The Rundown — where reporters from newsrooms across the region recap the biggest headlines and share their takes on the news and events that shaped the week in the 413.

What do you think was the most important news event of the week? Share your thoughts with therundown@nepm.org.