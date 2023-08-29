Listen to Classical NEPM

Stephen Petke

Stephen has been a classical music host at New England Public Media since 2016. He has a three-decade, multi-faceted career at Cigna Healthcare Insurance. Currently, he is the classical music director at University of Hartford’s radio station WWUH 91.3. Stephen studied at Seneca College in Canada (where he was valedictorian) and Central Connecticut State University. He has a graduate degree from Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut. Stephen has an identical twin brother and his wife, Suzanne, is a fraternal twin. He has performed with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra as the barking dog in Walter Piston’s The Incredible Flutist. He is from a very musical family. Stephen’s father was a singer; mother a pianist and teacher for 30 years. His sister played clarinet while his brother played the trombone. Stephen, himself, is not as musical, but played shortstop in baseball.