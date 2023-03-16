Media Lab is a youth media training initiative that teaches the tools of audio, video and digital storytelling at NEPM.

We teach interview tips and techniques and show students how to record audio and video using professional equipment. We work closely with students to ensure they have the knowledge and confidence to work with any media type.

Media Lab provides a hands-on internship experience. Some are college-age media mentors and some are middle or high school youth media producers.

Small class sizes and hands-on instruction gives students total control over their own work. In a setting that offers a safe space, supportive environment, and the opportunity to have a great deal of fun, students become a part of a growing community at Media Lab.

Ready to let the world know what story you're telling? Interested in learning audio and video production and post-production? Looking to simply try something different by making a difference? We would love to meet you.

Media Lab partners with other local organizations and school programs to share its unique approach to storytelling and audio journalism.