Press Releases

Three NEPM journalists selected for the New England Equity Reporting Fellowship
New England Public Media has named Deepa Krishna as director of finance and accounting. Krishna will oversee the nonprofit media organization’s $10 million budget, working directly with internal departments as well as community funders and grantors.
NEPM and Westfield State University announce ‘As Schools Match Wits’ 61st season, premiering Saturday, Jan. 8 on NEPM TV.
The board of directors of New England Public Media (NEPM) has announced that Matt Abramovitz has been hired as the new president of NEPM.
GIVING VOICE TO PUERTO RICAN COMPOSERSEl Puerto Rico 3: Identity DuetsSunday, September 26 at 6 p.m. on NEPM 88.5El Puerto Rico 3 Program Book El Puerto…
New England Public Media is happy to announce that it has recently been recognized for exceptional work in both radio and television.On June 24, NEPM won…
NEPM celebrates Pride Month with a special slate of films and programs that highlight the LGBTQ+ community and the great diversity that strengthens our…
Editor’s Note: After five years on air, our weekly radio program NEXT is coming to an end. The show focused on New England at a time of change and...
After Fierce Competition with Belchertown High School, Lenox Memorial Takes Home the Collamore Cup.The historic 60th season of As Schools Match Wits…
Martin Miller Oversaw Growth of 88.5FM WFCR and Creation of NEPMFOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (Springfield, May 12, 2021) After a career spanning more than three…
SPRINGFIELD, MA (May 7, 2021) Springfield, MA — New England Public Media’s newsroom has won a prestigious Edward R. Murrow Award from the Radio Television…
SPRINGFIELD, MA (May 5, 2021) New England Public Media’s Ross Lippman has been nominated for two Boston/New England Regional Emmy® Awards. Lippman, a…
SPRINGFIELD, MA (April 28, 2021) New England Public Media is proud to announce the appointment of Nirvani Williams to its Newsroom. She will cover…
SPRINGFIELD, MA (April 21, 2021) Karen Brown, a senior reporter for New England Public Media, has been recognized by the Association of Healthcare…