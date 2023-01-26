Starting this winter, Monte Belmonte brings you The Fabulous 413, a new live, daily radio show and podcast celebrating life in Western Massachusetts. Kaliis Smith also appears on air and is the show’s digital producer.

Belmonte and Smith bring familiar guests and popular segments to the show from their time at 93.9 The River/WRSI, with the the popular “Mornings with Monte.” They'll also create new segments and opportunities for regular audience call-ins.

Belmonte was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years. He's married to Smith College Spanish lecturer Melissa Belmonte, and has three incredibly creative kids, Atticus, Enzo and Pax.

Smith is originally from Roxbury and now lives in Springfield. A guitarist, she’s in several local bands including Ex-Temper, The Brass, and Soul Magnets, and she's the author of “Finger and Thumb.” Her latest is “Sir Morien,” a children’s book co-written with New York Times bestselling author Holly Black, due out in 2023.

