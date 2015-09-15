All the locally produced stories on New England Public Media radio and television platforms and seen on nepm.org must go through our strict editorial process. Occasionally, we make mistakes. If you think you spotted one, email us.

Below is the list of our corrections beginning in May 2015. Some date back to our NEPR archives when we began documenting them.

Much of the news coverage you hear on our frequencies and found on our website is produced by NPR. We carry the network’s programming, but are not involved in its editorial process. You can contact NPR and see a list of its corrections at NPR.org.

