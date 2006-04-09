© 2022 New England Public Media

Spell Out the City

By Will Shortz
Published April 9, 2006 at 8:55 AM EDT

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from April 2: From Ed Pegg, Jr., of Champaign, Illinois: Take the letters of PYTHAGOREAN and re-arrange them to make two familiar math terms.

Answer: HEPTAGON and RAY

Winner: Sheila Hulburt of Columbia, Tennessee.

Challenge from April 9: From Michael Shteyman of Baltimore, Maryland: Name two drink orders you might make at a tavern. Each is a single word. Read these two words one after another, and you'll get a familiar two word phrase that names something you never want to be seen in. What is it?

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).