Spell Out the City

Puzzle master Will Shortz quizzes one of our listeners, and has a challenge for everyone at home.

Challenge from April 2: From Ed Pegg, Jr., of Champaign, Illinois: Take the letters of PYTHAGOREAN and re-arrange them to make two familiar math terms.

Answer: HEPTAGON and RAY

Winner: Sheila Hulburt of Columbia, Tennessee.

Challenge from April 9: From Michael Shteyman of Baltimore, Maryland: Name two drink orders you might make at a tavern. Each is a single word. Read these two words one after another, and you'll get a familiar two word phrase that names something you never want to be seen in. What is it?

