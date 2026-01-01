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Contest: Ski Sundown Season Pass Sweepstakes

Presented by: New England Public Media

Date: Monday, December 1, 2026 through Tuesday, December 15, 2026

Time: From 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time December 1, 2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15, 2026

Ski Sundown Contest Rules

This Ski Sundown Contest (the “Contest”) is sponsored by New England Public Media, Inc. (“NEPM”), 44 Hampden Street, Springfield, MA 01103. References to NEPM include radio stations WFCR, WNNZ, WNNZ-FM, WNNU, WNNI, and their license holders, the University of Massachusetts (“UMass”) and NEPM, and television station WGBY and its license holder, the WGBH Educational Foundation (“WGBH”).

Entry Period

The Contest period for the Ski Sundown Season Pass begins at 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time December 1, 2026 and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on December 15, 2026 (the “Entry Period”).

Eligibility

Residents of one of the six New England states of the United States who are 18 years of age or older as of the start of the Entry Period are eligible to enter the Contest. However, the following persons are not eligible: Employees and members of the governing boards of NEPM, UMass, WGBH, Amherst College, and American International College, and members of their immediate families (spouses, parents, siblings, children) or households (whether related or not). All federal, state, and local laws and regulations apply. Void wherever prohibited or restricted by law.

How to Enter

No purchase or contribution is necessary. Of course, we appreciate contributions, but sending a contribution will not affect your chances of winning.

Pledges can be made at nepm.org, or by calling 1-800-639-8850 during the Entry Period.

All eligible persons who pledge online or by phone during the Entry Period and provide the required information, including entrant’s complete mailing address and telephone number, are automatically entered to win. You also can enter the contest during the Entry Period without making a pledge by going to the “Donate” page on nepm.org, following the link to the no-gift entry form, and submitting the completed online entry form, or by calling 1-800-639-8850 and supplying the required information. Entries received outside of the Entry Period and incomplete entries are void.

NEPM’s active Sustaining Members who are eligible to participate are automatically entered in the Contest.

Prize

Four (4) prizes

One (1) Ski Sundown 2026-2027 Season Pass.

Approximate retail value of the Prize is $750.

The value of each prize is determined by the prize donor's suggested retail price or by what the prize is currently known to be selling for at the time the offer was published and is subject to change. Prizes are not redeemable for cash or transferable. All taxes on any prize, including but not limited to Federal, state, and local income and sales taxes, and any expense not covered herein (including but not limited to expenses related to the use of any prize) are the responsibility of the winner.

Selection of Winner

Winners will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received during the Entry Period. There will be one winner selected for each prize offered. Prize drawing will be conducted by NEPM. Drawing will be conducted on or about December 16, 2026 (the “Drawing Date”).

The Winner will be required to sign and execute an Affidavit of Eligibility/Liability Release, include tax identification information (when applicable) and, where legal, a Publicity Release, within 7 days of notification attempt. Failure to return the affidavit in the time noted will result in disqualification of the winner and an alternate winner will be selected.

Odds of Winning

Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received. Entry constitutes permission (except where prohibited by law) to use the winner's name, hometown and likeness for publicity purposes without additional compensation. Contest prize will be awarded, and the winner will be notified, by phone and/or email on or about the Drawing Date or in a timely fashion.

Limit of Entry

Limit one entry per person for the entire Entry Period. An email address may only be used once and not for multiple entrants or entries for this contest. By entering, entrant acknowledges compliance with these official rules including all eligibility requirements. NEPM is not responsible for failures in technology such as but not limited to: technical malfunctions, lost/delayed data transmission, omission, interruption, deletion, defect, line failures of any telephone network, computer equipment, software, inability to access any Web site or online service, or any other error or malfunction, or late, lost, incorrect or inaccurate transcription of entry information, or for any human error, or misdirected entries. Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. No copies, facsimiles or reproductions of the NEPM Contest Entry Form will be accepted. Proof of e-mailing and/or mailing does not constitute proof of delivery or receipt.

Other Important Points

By entering, entrants agree to abide by and be bound by these Contest Rules. By entering the Contest, entrants release NEPM and its/their employees, officers, directors, trustees, and agents from any liability, including personal injury or property damage, with respect or related to the receipt or use of any prize awarded. NEPM makes no, and disclaims, all warranties, guarantees or representations, express or implied, concerning the condition, quality, merchantability, of any prize.

For the names of the prize winner, send a stamped, self-addressed envelope to Vanessa Cerillo, New England Public Media, 44 Hampden Street, Springfield MA 01103.

Contest Details