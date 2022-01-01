NEW ENGLAND PUBLIC MEDIA

New name. Same great programming.

NEPM builds on the proud legacy and existing strengths of WGBY-TV and New England Public Radio. The programs you know and love are still available—and now enhanced by new offerings from our team of experienced reporters, thoughtful educators, dedicated producers, and engaging hosts. As we break down the boundaries between TV and radio, we’re eager to identify the new stories we’ll tell together.



Through a deep commitment to independent local journalism, trusted educational content, inspired cultural offerings, and civic engagement, NEPM endeavors to share new voices and inspire new conversations. It provides audiences with a broad array of local and national programs across all media—TV, radio, online, and mobile, including PBS and NPR programs as well as locally produced series, podcasts and specials. Its four digital TV channels, and two radio networks present news, jazz and classical music, documentaries, talk, drama, plus cultural and educational programming. New England Public Media is a community-supported, independent non-profit organization based in Springfield, MA.

Mission & Vision

Watch

With four digital television channels, video on demand, and streaming video, NEPM brings quality public television programs to audiences across western New England, inviting them to experience the worlds of science, history, nature and public affairs, to hear diverse viewpoints, and to take front row seats to world-class drama and performances. PBS KIDS helps children build critical literacy, math and social-emotional skills, enabling them to find success in school and life. NEPM's locally produced television programming includes the magazine-format public affairs show Connecting Point, the bilingual series Presencia, and the academic quiz show As Schools Match Wits. NEPM is available over the air on digital channel 57-1 and on cable throughout western Massachusetts and northwestern Connecticut and can be seen in high definition in western Massachusetts at Comcast 857, Time Warner 1221, Spectrum 782, and over the air on channel 57. Where to Watch

Listen

New England Public Media provides an essential and trusted voice for the region through local reporting and locally-produced music programming, and by connecting the region to the world through its partnership with NPR and other national and international public media organizations. Its flagship signal, 88.5FM WFCR (and 5 repeating stations in Berkshire County), presents news, jazz, and classical music, while the six stations of the NEPM News Network provide the region with news, talk and cultural programming 24/7. Where to Listen

Credit Joyce Skowyra / NEPM / NEPM New England Public Media, Springfield

People

Policies and Public Information

