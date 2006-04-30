The Wood Brothers Return to Their Roots

Ways Not to Lose, a new CD by the Wood Brothers, is a rootsy journey through American music that for much of the disc features just two instruments -- acoustic bass and guitar. It's hardly the careful approach implied by the title.

The brothers are Chris and Oliver Wood. They grew up in Colorado, but Chris headed for New York City where for a decade he's been part of the much-praised experimental jazz trio Medeski Martin and Wood. Oliver made his way to Georgia and a very different music scene.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.