A Man in Italy is accused of trying to get a COVID vaccine in a fake arm

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Some people try using fake vaccine cards. An Italian man tried to get vaccinated in a fake arm. He presented a prosthetic limb for a shot. The nurse thought he was an amputee accidentally presenting the wrong arm because that made more sense than the truth. The man with two real arms admitted he just didn't want the shot. He'd been suspended from his work as a dentist. He may have paid hundreds of euros for the prosthetic. The vaccine, by the way, is free. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.