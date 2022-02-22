Celebrating the Musical Legacy of Frederick Tillis

UMass Amherst, Tillis Performance Hall

Sunday, Feb. 20 at 4 p.m.

The UMass Department of Music & Dance honors the late Dr. Frederick C. Tillis (1930-2020), composer, saxophonist, poet, administrator, and founder of the UMass Jazz and African American Music Studies Program. Enjoy performances by Music Department ensembles and special guests, including Jake Epstein, Rob Faulkner, royal hartigan, Dawning Holmes, Frank Newton and Avery Sharpe. The program will include a variety of works composed by Dr. Tillis, including For “The Victims and Survivors of September 11th,” narrated by Professor Amilcar Shabazz from the UMass W. E. B. Du Bois Department of Afro-American Studies. Attend the free event or catch the live stream.

