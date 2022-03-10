NEPM Headquarters: Follow the 44 Hampden Street Renovation

Central to the purpose for New England Public Media is the creation of the robust multi-media organization that brought together the strength of NEPR and WGBY. Since 2019, we have been united to serve the needs of western New England — even though we have not yet been able to physically work in the same space. (Thank you, COVID 19!)

But, with renovations happening right now at 44 Hampden St., that is about to change. The prior home of WGBY is being transformed into a state-of-the art multimedia facility that will be a jewel in downtown Springfield.

With new studio spaces, editing suites, collaboration hubs, education facilities, and a gorgeous new community space, we will soon be able to collaborate on a whole new level, and welcome the community as never before.

As the renovations progress, we will add more images to document our progress.