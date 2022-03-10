© 2022 New England Public Media.

NEPM Headquarters: Follow the 44 Hampden Street Renovation

New England Public Media
Published March 10, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST
Building exterior construction delivery 20220104_102448.jpg

Central to the purpose for New England Public Media is the creation of the robust multi-media organization that brought together the strength of NEPR and WGBY. Since 2019, we have been united to serve the needs of western New England — even though we have not yet been able to physically work in the same space. (Thank you, COVID 19!)

But, with renovations happening right now at 44 Hampden St., that is about to change. The prior home of WGBY is being transformed into a state-of-the art multimedia facility that will be a jewel in downtown Springfield.

With new studio spaces, editing suites, collaboration hubs, education facilities, and a gorgeous new community space, we will soon be able to collaborate on a whole new level, and welcome the community as never before.

As the renovations progress, we will add more images to document our progress.

1 of 7  — Stairwell before 20220110_125134.jpg
First floor stairwell
2 of 7  — Lobby entrance no stairs 20220113_142322.jpg
Lobby entrance, stairs removed
3 of 7  — top of stairs 2nd floor looking left 20220103_143513.jpg
Second floor from top of the stairs
4 of 7  — 20220301_150415 2nd floor just outside old Partyka room.jpg
Second floor looking out on Hampden Street
5 of 7  — 20220204_134747 3rd floor looking south east.jpg
Third floor looking southeast
6 of 7  — 3rd floor minus all walls 20211230_142454.jpg
Third floor, walls removed
7 of 7  — 20220224_151711 Another angle business office to stairwell.jpg
Up on the roof