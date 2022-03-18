China's place in the Russia-Ukraine war

Early last month, China’s Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin declared theirs was a partnership with no limits.

But then … Russia invaded Ukraine.

“Beijing was shocked by how poorly the Russian troops performed on the battlefield and was shocked by the very strong resistance from Ukraine and the very strong support from the rest of international community,” Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment’s Tsinghua Center for Global Policy, says.

Is Putin presuming China will fully back Russia?

“Beijing feels very uneasy. Beijing feels that it’s hard to predict how this war would fundamentally shift and transform not only European but international geopolitical landscape,” Zhao says.

Today, On Point: What will Xi Jinping do about Russia and Ukraine? Whatever China decides now will have global implications for years to come

Guests

Tong Zhao, senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment’s Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. His research focuses on strategic security issues, such as nuclear weapons and China’s security and foreign policy. Author of Narrowing the U.S.-China Gap on Missile Defense: How to Help Forestall a Nuclear Arms Race. (@zhaot2005)

Dr. Yangyang Cheng, fellow and research scholar at Yale Law School’s Paul Tsai China Center and a frequent columnist on Chinese politics and U.S.-China relations.

(@yangyang_cheng)

Oriana Skylar Mastro, fellow at Stanford University’s Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies. Non-resident senior fellow at American Enterprise Institute. Author of The Costs of Conversation: Obstacle to Peace Talks in Wartime. (@osmastro)

From The Reading List

Foreign Affairs: “Invasions Are Not Contagious” — “As Russian President Vladimir Putin intensifies his assault on Ukraine, a growing number of U.S. military and foreign policy analysts are voicing concern that China may be emboldened by Russia’s example and try to take Taiwan by force.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.