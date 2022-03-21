© 2022 New England Public Media.

Is cyberwar the next military front in Ukraine?

Published March 21, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT

Russian forces continue to shell civilian areas in several major Ukrainian cities, employing brutal tactics, including an attack on an arts school where 400 people had sought refuge.

But one element of Russia’s military strategy has so far been conspicuously absent: cyber warfare.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Mehul Srivastava, cybersecurity correspondent for the Financial Times.

